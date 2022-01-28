Female A-listers with no misters; Will Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal join their partners in 'Jee Le Zaraa'?

By now it is being loudly whispered in the film industry that the super-ladies of Farhan Akhtar's proposed chick flick 'Jee Le Zaraa', the female heroes- Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhat, find it most cumbersome to find themselves a significant other on-screen.

All the A-listers who are approached to play Priyanka, Katrina and Alia’s personal misters have shied off arguing that, when the women are leading the cast what would the men have to do?

What indeed.

We now hear that the divas of Farhan’s road movie 'Jee Le Zaraa'(a female version of the life-changing male roadshow 'Zindagi Milegi Na Dobaara' which Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar directed with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan and Abhay Deol in the lead) have found a solution to their partner crisis.

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to go on a road trip, announce new film 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Apparently, Katrina’s newly-married husband Vicky Kushal and Alia Bhatt’s long-standing boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor have decided to pitch in as their real-life significant others’ romantic interests in 'Jee Le Zaraa', just to give their ladies company on screen.

Now if only Priyanka Chopra could get her husband Nick Jonas to be cast opposite her, 'Jee Le Zaraa' would be a helluva joyride to look forward to.

Here's a look at other female led movies that we have loved over the years