/Farah Khan reveals daughters Anya and Diva struggle with insecurities: 'They think they are ugly'

Farah Khan often gives fans a glimpse into her personal life through her YouTube vlogs, but when it comes to her kids, she keeps the details private. In her latest vlog, which also featured Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Choudhary, the filmmaker made a candid revelation about her twin daughters, Anya and Diva Kunder. Farah shared that her daughters are concerned about their appearance and sometimes feel ugly.

Farah Khan reveals twin daughters Anya and Diva are insecure about their appearance

Farah Khan featured Akanksha Choudhary in her recent YouTube vlog. She asked the Lock Upp 2 contestant about her journey in the industry and the highs and lows that come with it. Choudhary responded, "I used to find myself the ugliest in the entire world." She then showed Khan her old pictures from her teenage years and said she had been very insecure as a young girl.

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To this, Farah replied, “Please meet my daughters then! Even they feel very ugly.” Akanksha said she has met them, and they are very cute.

Akanksha then added that she has become much more confident as a woman, even without makeup. Khan complimented her, saying she looked beautiful in Lock Upp while bare-faced.

Farah Khan addresses biased claims

Before Choudhary, Farah Khan also visited Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra's home in Mumbai. The two chatted, and at one point, the filmmaker asked about allegations that she was biased on the show, which she hosted alongside Riteish Deshmukh. Khan asked Kalra, “I want to ask on record, Shreya, have I ever been biased? Before I saw you on stage?” Shreya said no.

Later, Farah added, “After two weeks, I got to know that people started commenting that I was a biased host. Why? Because her YouTube company and mine are managed by the same team. They have 70 content creators! So I called them and asked if Shreya was under them, and they said yes. But I didn't know, so how was I biased?”

Shreya replied, “But the fact is that you were the one who picked on me from the beginning! In the first week, you shouted at me, and even when I was doing well, you were only shouting at me! Even when the Akanksha Choudhary fight happened, you told me not to be too happy because I was looking better in comparison to her, not by myself!”

About Farah Khan

Farah Khan is one of the best-known directors, producers, and choreographers in the industry. She has delivered over 100 songs and directed blockbuster hits like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan.