Fans think 'Shang-Chi' actor Simu Liu has learnt his stunts from Jackie Chan; here's why

Excited for the upcoming Marvel film ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’? There are reports that main actor Simu Liu’s fighting style is closely inspired from Jackie Chan’s.

While the world is aware of Jackie Chan’s onscreen fighting skills, we think Simu Liu has tried to bring the same charisma in his film.

When the trailer for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings' released, fans were quick to point out that it looked like maybe Jackie had taught a thing or two to Simu. Jackie’s famous usage of props including ropes and ladders like in 'Rush Hour 2' or 'First Strike' is one that almost everyone remembers.

The clip from the Marvel film features Simu's character fighting with the help of his varsity-style jacket. He deftly takes it half off to punch a bad guy, and, in the next instant, puts it back on to resume his attack. We have seen a similar stunt by Jackie Chan in his 1995 film ‘Rumble in the Bronx’.

Watch the Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings trailer here:

So we did some digging and found out that members of the Jackie Chan stunt team were indeed involved in coordinating the majority of the stunts in 'Shang-Chi.'

Andy Cheng, the fight coordinator on ‘Shang-Chi’, previously worked with Jackie as a stunt double and assistant stunt choreographer on movies like ‘Rush Hour’, ‘Rush Hour 2’, and ‘Shanghai Noon’. Additionally, the late Brad Allan, who served as a supervising stunt coordinator on 'Shang-Chi', collaborated with Jackie on films including the last two ‘Rush Hour’ movies, ‘The Tuxedo’, and both ‘Shanghai’ movies.

Directed by Daniel Destin Cretton, the film will release in four Indian languages: English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. 'Shang-Chi and the Lengend of the Ten Rings' will release in Indian theatres on September 3.

