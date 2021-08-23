Ryan Reynolds' starrer 'Free Guy' to release in China on this date

Ryan Reynolds' latest film ‘Free Guy’ is getting a theatrical release in China.

The film that has been performing well elsewhere will also make it to the Chinese theatres on August 27. Disney’s 20th Century Studios’ will release post the success of Disney/ Pixar’s ‘Luca’ which made $1.18M on its opening day.

This comes as great news as there has been a backlog in China of submitted Hollywood products including Warner Bros’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’, Warner Bros.’ ‘Reminiscence’ and ‘Dune’, and Disney’s upcoming ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’.

Meanwhile,'Free Guy' is apparently filled with high-profile cameos including Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and John Krasinski. Ryan thanked his friends Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson and others for cameos recently.