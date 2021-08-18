Ryan Reynolds thanks friends Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson and others for cameos

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds' latest movie, 'Free Guy', is apparently filled with high-profile cameos including Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and John Krasinski.



And the 'Deadpool' star couldn't be more grateful to his superstar friends for their support for 'Free Guy'.



On Tuesday, Reynolds took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with them, and capioned it as, "This movie is about friendship. And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don't have photos of everyone, here's to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy 👕."

Recently, Reynolds confirmed that Disney has given its nod to a second installment of the film, which follows Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller/non-player character in a video game, who is at war with a game creator to try and save his friends from being deleted.



"Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony," he had tweeted.

Reportedly, 'Free Guy' has taken the top spot at the international box office this weekend.