'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' to release in India on this date

Amid controversy pertaining to Disney CEO's, Bob Chapek, 'experiment' comment on 'Shang-Chi' being Marvel Studios' first Asian superhero, the makers have now revealed the release date of the film in India.



Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu will take on the lead role as the martial arts superhero.



Directed by Daniel Destin Cretton, the film will release in four Indian languages: English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.



'Shang-Chi and the Lengend of the Ten Rings' will release in Indian theatres on September 3.



"Attention all Marvel fans! Gather your tribe and gin formation. A new legend is going to rise! Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' in cinemas on 3rd September," the studio wrote on its social media handles.

Set post the 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019) era, the superhero flick follows Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.



'Shang-Chi' also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong and Michelle Yeoh.

The film will also marks the return of Sir Ben Kingsley to the MCU. He first appeared in Robert Downey Jr's 'Iron Man 3' where he portrayed the role of Trevor Slattery.