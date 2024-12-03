New Delhi

Won’t it be the biggest thing ever for this season of Bigg Boss if the nation’s hot favourite Shalini Passi enters the Salman Khan-hosted reality show? Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi became the internet’s favourite after she debuted on the show. Reports suggest that the makers of Bigg Boss are trying to get Shalini for Bigg Boss 18.

Times of India newspaper reported that Shalini Passi will soon be a part of Bigg Boss. It’s unclear whether she will enter the house as a guest or as a wild card contestant. A source from the show reportedly told them, “Shalini has a magnetic presence and commands attention wherever she goes. Her entry is sure to bring a mix of glamour, intrigue, and unpredictability to the house, shaking up the existing dynamics and intensifying the ongoing drama.”

Shalini has not addressed this on her social media or elsewhere.

Bigg Boss 18

As for the current status of Bigg Boss 18, five wildcard contestants were introduced in the latest season: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi. In addition to them, the current contestants include Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga, and Sara Arfeen Khan.

It remains to be seen how Shalini will fit into the show and how her entry will affect the current relationships in the house.

About Shalini Passi

Shalini is a Delhi-based socialite and art connoisseur. She made her debut in showbiz with Karan Johar’s Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives with Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari Soni, Kalyani Chawla, and Riddhima Kapoor.