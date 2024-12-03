New Delhi

Aliya Fakhri, the sister of Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, has been arrested for the murder of two people. Aliya reportedly set fire to the home of her ex-boyfriend in New York City.

Aliya has been indicted on murder in the first degree and related charges.

Aliya Fakhri arrested on murder of ex-beau

Her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs was home in Jamaica, a neighbourhood in Queens, NYC when the said incident took place. Jacobs was with a friend Anastasia Ettienne at the time. Fakhri allegedly started a fire in the detached garage near the entrance of Jacobs' home. Both Jacobs and Ettienne got trapped inside the garage with no way to exit. They succumbed to smoke inhalation and burns and died inside.

According to a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Aliya Fakhri is now under arrest. She was remanded on November 27 after being inducted by a grand jury.

She faces four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder and one count each of first and second-degree arson. If convicted of the most severe charge, she could face a life sentence. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December 9.

During the alleged crime on November 2, after arriving at the two-storey detached garage around 6.20 am, Fakhri shouted at Edward, “You’re all going to die today.”

Melinda Katz in her statement said, “Soon after, a witness who was inside the property came downstairs and discovered that the building was on fire. Ettienne was alerted to the fire and went downstairs briefly. The woman then returned upstairs in an attempt to save Jacobs, who was sleeping. The building became engulfed with flames and neither Jacobs nor Ettienne could escape.”

Edward Jacobs is a plumber and father of three. He ended his relationship with Aliya about a year ago but she allegedly kept harassing him.

Edwards' mother said in a statement, “Like any other person that is being rejected, he was letting her know like ‘Yo, I’m done with you. Get away from me.’ He’s been trying to tell her to leave him alone for the past year, but she wasn’t accepting the rejection.”

She clarified that Edward and Anastasia were just friends and not romantically involved.

About Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri made her film debut with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. She also appeared in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Housefull and others. She will be next seen in the Telugu movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, headlined by Pawan Kalyan.