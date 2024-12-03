New Delhi

The Boys actor Malcolm Barrett has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman. He is currently under investigation for the alleged crime. As per reports in TMZ, a woman reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last weekend and accused Malcolm of forcing himself on her without her consent.

The woman reportedly got together with the TV star for drinks one night. She later woke up in bed and found Malcolm touching her against her will. They went on to have sex even though she did not consent to it, she claims.

The woman told the police they had been friends for only a few months. She said she did not feel creepy or weird with him when they went out for drinks. After drinking outside, the two headed to Malcolm’s house where the assault took place.

The report was published in TMZ on December 2.

The LASD Special Victims Bureau took over the case after the woman filed the report against the actor.

She underwent a sexual assault kit.

No arrests have been in connection to the case, and Malcolm Barrett is yet to publicly address it.

Malcolm Barrett is best known for his role as Seth Reed, a highly revered international PR writer from Eric Kripke’s The Boys.

It is a hit black comedy drama which began in 2019.

He is also known for his roles in shows like Preacher, Timeless and Average Joe.

This is an ongoing investigation.