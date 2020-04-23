'Extraction' actor Priyanshu Painyuli brings up India’s first virtual play 'Lockdown Love'

In the time of lockdown, when we all have been bored of binge-watching, reading books so here is something new that might entertain you.



Sheena Khalid brings us India’s first virtual play titled 'Lockdown Love'. The play has gone live with a team of fascinating actors who together tell an engaging story together.

The play is an adaption from Jonathan Rand’s 'Check Please'. The show was hosted by Roshan Abbas (who also doubles up as tech director), the play stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Priyanshu Painyuli amongst others.

It’s a modern-day take on arranged romance in times of a pandemic. The show also stars Tanmay Danania, Ashwin Mushran, Kira Narayanan and the director Sheena herself.



The show was virtually performed on Zoom and tells the story of a boy and a girl, who go on different online dates with random weird people, till they accidentally log into a window where they meet each other and connect. It's about in these difficult times also how sometimes one keeps looking and hoping to find love.

Meanwhile, Priyanshu is all set to make his international debut with Chris Hemsworth starrer 'Extraction' on April 24, 2020.

“This was the first of its kind live play to be performed virtually for an audience on Zoom. There was a showcase done for some brands and online companies, to show them this new format of live play. It's about in these difficult times also how sometimes one keeps looking and hoping to find love. The idea is to make it live for the audience and do more shows with the help from video facilities to give people a new format of entertainment in these difficult times Every actor performs from their respective houses even in rehearsals. The tech support and direction was done through zoom video chats. Tess Joseph did a fantastic casting on this one and I had a great time working on this'' Painyuli said.



The first show was on April 12 and they are planning to give out one every weekend.