Priyanshu Painyuli reveals how 'Extraction' co-star Chris Hemsworth inspired him to be grounded!

As he comes off bagging Rashmi Rocket, backed by RSVP, Priyanshu Painyuli is gearing up for his big release this month.



The actor will soon be seen in Netflix film 'Extraction' that was shot in India through the latter half of 2019. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbor, the film also has Indian faces Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and Priyanshu.

Also read: 'Friends' reunion won't be part of HBO Max launch as production shuts down due to pandemic

The film was earlier titled Dhaka, is produced by Russo brothers and directed by Sam Hargrave.

As the title suggests, the film is a kidnap extraction drama that has Hemsworth play a mercenary, Rake, who is hired to rescue the son of a businessman.

Needless to say, the actor is thrilled to be part of an international film on this scale. This is Priyanshu's breakthrough role in an international movie.



With the film boasting of high production values and great content, it was a thoroughly enriching experience for the actor who plays a meaty part and a character that one won’t easily relate with his affable image. In a bid to show his versatility, the actor took up the part and transformed himself completely.

Speaking about his role, the actor says, “It’s a very interesting story, I am playing a very special role, in a surprise package. I eagerly waiting to see myself, I haven't done anything like this before. I can't wait for people to watch this film. It's an experience I will always cherish. My biggest takeaway from this was the discipline of it. Everyone was so well-prepped and so thorough with their scenes. The research is so well-rounded that there are zero scopes for errors when the actor is in front of the camera. Everything is already on the storyboard, discussed and vetted, before the scene. I have been able to inculcate a more methodical approach to work."

Of course, the actor can't reveal about his part but he does add that the 'Thor' star, is a delight to be around.



He goes on, “When you work with someone like him, you realise the value of being grounded. He is warm and kind as a colleague. He had this incredible zest to learn more and do better and the fact that the team made me so comfortable that I wanted to give my best.”