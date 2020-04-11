'Friends' reunion won't be part of HBO Max launch as production shuts down due to pandemic

The most-awaited reunion of this year, the 'Friends' reunion has been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, and will not be part of HBO Max launch.



The reunion of the cast of the show was announced in the beginning of the year and was planned to be part of the launch of HBO Max streaming service but due to the virus outbreak the production of the show had to be halted and no taping was done before the health crisis hit the world.

On Friday the company announced, the show will not be available on the first day of launch but will be available later.



The reunion of the show was to be shot on the same Burbank, California sound stage where the whole iconic series was shot.

The comedy series ended after running for a decade in 2004 and starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

The reunion was supposed to be filmed on March 23-24, with the original cast as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.