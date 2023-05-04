EXO member Kai to start his mandatory military service on May 11

Korean singer and EXO band member Kai will start his mandatory military service on May 11. The news comes as a shock to fans and the singer as well, who along with his group was planning for a big comeback later this year.

Due to the recent changes in the rules regarding military enlistment, he will now recruit at the army training centre on May 11.

Kai agency SM Entertainment announced the news via a statement: “Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are delivering sudden news regarding Kai’s enlistment date. Although Kai had been preparing for EXO’s comeback later this year, due to recent changes in the law regarding military enlistment, Kai will be enlisting on May 11 to complete his basic training, after which he will begin working as a social worker. To respect Kai’s wishes to quietly enlist, we are not revealing the place and time at which he will enlist. We also ask that fans understand that any scheduled events on that day will be cancelled.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by EXO Official (@weareone.exo) × The agency also revealed that Kai's enlistment location and time will not be revealed.

The statement also said, "In respect of Kai’s intention to enlist quietly, his enlistment location and time will not be revealed, and there will be no special event on the day of, so we ask for the understanding of fans. Regarding the plans for EXO’s album, we will inform you once the details are sorted out. Thank you.''

Kai is a member of the boy band EXO and the South Korean supergroup SuperM. Apart from his music career, he has acted in various television shows like Choco Bank (2016), Andante (2017), and Spring Has Come (2018). Kai is known for his dance moves and has been considered one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry.

Kai also addressed his sudden military enlistment in a teary Instagram Live. The 29-year-old said to his fans, as per The Straits Times, “Today is the first day of me finding out about it as well, so please be understanding. I’ll smile from tomorrow onwards.”