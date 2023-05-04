Marvel star Brie Larson and Paul Dano join Cannes Film Festival jury
The four women and five men panel will together review and choose the Palme d'Or winner out of 21 films in the competition. The film festival will run from May 16 to May 27 and the winner will be announced on the last day of the festival.
The 2023 Cannes Film Festival has revealed the members of its competition jury, which will be led by Triangle of Sadness director and 2022 Palme d’Or winner Ruben Ostlund.
The jury for the 76th edition includes award-winning actors and directors like Marvel star Brie Larson, Batman star Paul Dano, and Moroccan director Maryam Touzani.
The other additions are French actor Denis Ménochet, British-Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan author Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian director and screenwriter Damián Szifrón and Palme d’Or winning director Julia Ducournau.
Ostlund, who won the top prize last year for his Triangle of Sadness, is a Cannes regular. He had earlier won the big prize in 2018 for The Square.
For the unversed, he will be the first Swede to head the jury in 50 years. "I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honour of jury president for this year’s competition at the Festival de Cannes," Ostlund said before adding, "Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in competition at the festival."
At the Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or. The 78 years old actor is known for his critically acclaimed films such as Falling Down, The China Syndrome, Basic Instinct and Behind the Candelabra.
The award recognises Michael's "brilliant career and engagement with cinema" and there will be a homage to the actor during the opening ceremony on May 16, as per AFP.
