'Emily In Paris' S2 Trailer: Emily's life is more complicated & messier

''This is just such a huge mess, '' says Emily.



The first official trailer of the most awaited season two of 'Emily is Paris' has been released.



Netflix dropped the trailer which shows Collins' Emily Cooper more complicated life in Paris. The clip begins right where the season one ended and shows Emily stuck in a love triangle with her neighbour and her first real French friend. Meanwhile, she tries to focus on her work and her gal pal Mindy is there with her.

"You need to decide what you want and not what's going to make everyone else happy," says Mindy.





Netflix’s official synopsis for Season 2 reads: “Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

Emily in Paris Season 2 is not messing around when it comes to fashion

Stars returning to season two include Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), Camille Razat (Cami) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert).

'Sex and the City' creator Darren Star is back to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series, which became Netflix's most-viewed comedy series of 2020.



Season two drops on November 22 on Netflix.