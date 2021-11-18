Amid nasty break-up with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid debuts new hairdo

Slowly but surely, Gigi Hadid is moving on with her life.



On Tuesday, the supermodel debuted her new hairdo--bangs--by posting a photo on Instagram.

Hadid was sporting red hair and eye-length, pointy bangs.

Reportedly, Hadid's posts were from an advertisement shoot for high-street fashion brand H&M in which she can be wearing a white vest and matching trousers.

“You look STUNNING. The fringe is🔥,” commented Tan France, while Jonathan Van Ness said, “I’m obsessed w this fringe and these looks.”



It is yet to be seen whether Hadid’s new look is permanent or just clip-ons for the ad. Recently, she was spotted with her usual middle-parted hair.



The supermodel broke up with her musician partner Zayn Malik, with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter Khai.

The duo, who allegedly always had a tumultuous relationship, with them breaking up every once in a while, came to an explosive end after allegations from Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, that the 'Pillowtalk' singer had “struck” her during an argument in September surfaced.



Malik pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment for allegedly calling Yolanda a “f—king Dutch slut,” among making other derogatory remarks and pushing her into a dresser.

Zayn Malik has vehemently denied Yolanda Hadid's claims. Gigi, however, is yet to publicly comment on the allegations and the subsequent break-up. The only statement she's made via her spokesperson is that she is “solely focused on the best for Khai.”

