'Pam & Tommy' trailer: Lily James & Sebastian Stan are unrecognizable as wild couple

The first trailer of 'Pam & Tommy' is here!



Hulu dropped the first teaser of their upcoming limited series starring James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The eight-episode series follows the relationship between then-'Baywatch' star Anderson, and Mötley Crüe drummer Lee, who married less than a week after they met in 1995.

The clip shows Seth Rogan and Nick Offerman playing thieves Rand Gauthier and Milton Ingley - the duo who find the sex tape when they broke into the celebrity couple’s house. The two-minute trailer also shows the aftermath of the leak.

The series follows the story of Tommy and Pamela's marriage up until they got divorced in 1998 and mainly focus on the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela and Lee.

Neither Anderson nor Lee is involved in the series, which was written by Rob Siegel and D.V. DeVincentis and directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya).



Other cast members include Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.



'Pam & Tommy' will be premiere on Hulu on February 2, 2022.