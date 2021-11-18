Astroworld tragedy: Travis Scott, organisers sued for $750m

More trouble for Travis Scott and Astroworld organisers.



According to latest reports on Astroworld crowd-surge tragedy, more than 125 people, who were caught up in the stampede, have sued the festival's headliner Travis Scott and event organisers for $750m (£556m).

The family of Axel Acosta, one of the 10 victims to have lost their lives, are among those slamming a legal case in the US.



The lawsuit claims Scott and guest star Drake kept performing despite accounts of "lifeless bodies being passed through the crowd in full view of the stage."



Scott, on the other hand, maintains he was not aware of the tragedy until after he came off stage.

In his official statement, the rapper said he was "distraught" by the events of 5 November, and promised to "provide aid" to every affected family.

Drake, too, said his "heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone else who is suffering."



Court Papers filed in the US also named festival promoters Live Nation; tech mogul Apple, which streamed the concert, Scott's record labels Epic and Cactus Jack, the operators of Houston's NRG Park venue and firms that provided security and medical services at the venue in Houston, Texas.



The case also states that Acosta was "crushed by the incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd" and lay dead on the ground for 40 minutes while the concert was still on.

"Certainly, neither Travis Scott nor his handlers, entourage, managers, agents, hangers on, promoters, organizers or sponsors cared enough about Axel to make even a minimal effort to keep him and the others at the concert safe," it said.



After the tragedy, Scott said on Instagram that he "could just never imagine the severity of the situation" while he was performing.



Live Nation said in its statement, "We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation, so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time."



Other defendants in the legal cases are yet to respond to media requests.

Reportedly, dozens of cases have already been filed by survivors and families of those who died during the stampede.



Lawyer Tony Buzbee has reportedly said that he intends to file another case soon with 100 more plaintiffs.