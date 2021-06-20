Ellen Pompeo responds to 'Grey's Anatomy' fan who called season 17 'trash'

Ellen Pompeo is responding to a fan who criticized the latest season of 'Grey’s Anatomy'.



Recently a fan tweeted about the recent 17th season and called it “the most groundbreaking, life changing season” of the series so far. While another fan of the series didn't love the season and complained about the same by calling it 'trash'.

Hi, @EllenPompeo, sorry for all the @GreysABC tags but 17 is the most groundbreaking, life changing season. Seriously though, I think this season has really helped a lot of people. && If these beach scenes don't hit you, you're not a fan nor human. Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/wCSnBwotul — Cathryn (@cathryn_lee) June 19, 2021 ×

“I guess I’m an alien because this season was dumpster trash! I love the show but not this season.” The fan tweeted.

I guess I'm an alien because this season was dumpster 🔥 trash! I love the show but not this season. — I_speak_YOU_listen (@callmeskyblue) June 19, 2021 ×

The comment caught Ellen's attention and the actor responded to the fan and also thanked the user for their view. Pompeo wrote, “All good! Seventeen seasons we can’t please everyone all the time … it’s definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it… thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love,”

All good! Seventeen seasons we can’t please everyone all the time … it’s definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it…thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love 🙏🏼😘 https://t.co/ZAalPDXOee — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) June 19, 2021 ×

In further tweets, Ellen defended the fan's right to criticize against the hate being sent their way. “But why is someone saying they didn’t like something bad? It’s literally been on for two decades!! Let her live… there is plenty of sh-t I don’t like… Not to mention people are pretty much allowed to feel however they want after this really f–ked up couple of years we have had,” she said.

While the actress also responded to a tweet that stated Ellen “did not come to play.”. Ellen responded and said, “No honestly no shade at all …the only show I’ve ever stuck with until the end was The Sopranos.”



The 17th season covered the coronavirus pandemic and brought back several old characters and said goodbye to some fan-favourite characters.