The highly anticipated India debut of electronic music icon DJ &Me from the Berlin-based collective Keinemusik is scheduled for March. Their India debut has been facilitated by Team Innovation in partnership with Spacebound.

It will be a two-city tour for the globally acclaimed DJ and producer who will first perform in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on March 22, 2025 and Bengaluru's Nice Grounds on March 23, 2025.

Great news for electronic music fans

It’s great news for electronic music fans as the event marks a significant leap forward for the Indian electronic music scene. This will be the first time that the global artist will perform in India. People can expect to be immersed in &ME's signature sound: a fusion of sultry Afro-house rhythms, captivating melodies and deep, hypnotic grooves that seamlessly blend deep house, techno and Afrobeat influences.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, of Team Innovation, states, “We're thrilled to bring Keinemusik's &ME to India! His trailblazing artistic repertoire and global appeal perfectly align with the evolving tastes of Indian concertgoers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering world-class experiences that not only enrich the Indian music scene but also demonstrate the power of electronic music to transcend cultural boundaries and unite people through shared passion."

Karan Singh, CEO, of Spacebound states, “Keinemusik’s genre-defying artistry and global influence make them the perfect act to bring Indian fans together and embrace the magic they bring to every stage.”

The Keinemusik collective comprises of &ME, Rampa, Adam Port, and Reznik – and they are celebrated for their innovative spirit and genre-defying approach. &Me’s hit tracks, such as “The Rapture Pt. II” and “Fairchild” have cemented his place as a true icon in the techno and house music world.

This India tour promises an all-encompassing experience: cutting-edge sounds, dazzling visuals and a vibrant atmosphere guaranteed to leave an indelible mark.