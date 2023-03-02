Ed Sheeran's wife was diagnosed with tumour during pregnancy, singer spiraled through depression

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his life like never before. The singer issued a statement explaining why he had been missing in action all this while as he introduced to the world his sixth album Subtract. Sheeran revealed that his wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with tumour during their second pregnancy. Seaborn and Sheeran welcomed their second child, a baby girl in 2022.



Sheeran revealed that his wife had "no route to treatment until after the birth," of a child while carrying her second baby. The singer revealed about The Grammy winner, whose second child arrived in May 2022, did not further detail his wife`s health scare.



However, Sheeran wrote candidly about how Seaborn's diagnosis and other tragedies affected his upcoming album, Subtract. Soon after the couple discovered the tumour, Sheeran's Sheeran’s best friend Jamal Edwards died unexpectedly at the age of 31. These two incidents deeply affected Sheeran's mental health.



The songwriter explained, "A series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art ... within the space of a month. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter," he continued.