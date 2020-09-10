Dwayne Johnson celebrates wife Lauren Hashian's birthday amid recovery from coronavirus

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson and his family may have tested positive for coronavirus last week, but the actor didn't let the disease dampen his spirits as he celebrated his wife Lauren Hashian's birthday. Lauren turned 36 on September 8.



Sharing a black and white photo of his wife and himself wearing face masks, Dwayne quoted lyrics of AC/DC's 'You Shook Me All Night Long'. " She was a fast machine / She kept her motor clean / She was the best damn woman that I ever seen"



Calling himself a grateful man, the 48-year-old actor added, "HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman @laurenhashianofficial who holds it all down and makes our "big engine" run - with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love. I'm a grateful man. Happy Birthday, baby and tequila's on me. #f22"

The actor had shared an emotional video just last week revealing that he, his wife and their daughters -Jasmine,4, and Tiana,2- had tested positive for coronavirus and had self-isolated themselves at home.



"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," Johnson had confessed in the video.



Dwayne and Lauren got married in Hawaii in 2019 after being in a relationship for over a decade. The two had first met in 2006 when Johnson was shooting for 'Game Plan'.