DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, John Legend closes Grammys 2023 with a stunning performance
Today's Grammys night was extremely special for the Carters as Beyonce made history and became the artist with the most Grammy wins.
The 65th Grammy Awards closed with a bang! After witnessing record-breaking wins and historic moments, some of the most renowned musicians took the stage and together delivered a memorable performance.
DJ Khaled closed the night with his Grammy-nominated hit song 'God Did,' and for the performance, he brought JAY-Z back on the Grammy stage after the long gap of nine years.
The performance started with DJ Khaled inside the Grammy venue, Crypto.com Arena before it showed the rappers, who performed outside the venue on the street.
Sitting at the giant table filled with food, JAY-Z sat at the centre of the table as he sang the verses of the song.
Jay was joined by Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, and newcomer Fridayy.
Soon after the performance, the short clips from the performance went viral online.
Jay-z The best rapper ever #jayz #GOAT𓃵 #GODDID #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/YnFJu8SBqy— Henry Beaucejour (@HBeaucejour) February 6, 2023
This was hard 🐐 #GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 #DJKhaled #JayZ pic.twitter.com/dkXtyYNaAV— Crazy Goat 🐐 (@CrazyGoatGaleri) February 6, 2023
#GRAMMYs I love this performance and the aesthetics. #GodDid #Grammys2023 #GrammyAwards #LastSupper #JayZ #LilWayne #RickRoss pic.twitter.com/rw71Rdui3g— whataboutpromblane (@whataboutpromb1) February 6, 2023
''Immaculate,'' wrote one user.
"Swear to god, that was a billion-dollar Grammy! How much did it cost to have Jay-Z, Beyonce, and the entire Hip Hop 50 perform at the Grammys in 2023?That was sick as hell!'' one user wrote:
"Jay-Z is the best rapper ever," the third user wrote.
The song was nominated for three Grammys this year, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.
This year, Jay Z was nominated in five categories, including Album of the Year, for co-writing songs on
Beyoncé's recently released album, 'Renaissance.'
