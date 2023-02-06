DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, John Legend closes Grammys 2023 with a stunning performance

The 65th Grammy Awards closed with a bang! After witnessing record-breaking wins and historic moments, some of the most renowned musicians took the stage and together delivered a memorable performance.



DJ Khaled closed the night with his Grammy-nominated hit song 'God Did,' and for the performance, he brought JAY-Z back on the Grammy stage after the long gap of nine years.



The performance started with DJ Khaled inside the Grammy venue, Crypto.com Arena before it showed the rappers, who performed outside the venue on the street.

Sitting at the giant table filled with food, JAY-Z sat at the centre of the table as he sang the verses of the song.



Jay was joined by Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, and newcomer Fridayy.

Soon after the performance, the short clips from the performance went viral online.