After wrapping up his Dil Luminati India Tour in Ludhiana on December 31, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 1, 2025. The duo had a 'memorable meet' where they discussed music, culture, and India's vibrancy, including yoga.



Diljit sings for PM Modi



During the meeting, PM Modi praised Diljit for his achievements and said, “When a boy from a small village in Hindustan shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep on winning people's hearts, just as your name suggests.”



Diljit responded, “We used to read that 'Mera Bharat Mahan' (My India is great), but when I travelled across India, I realised why people say this.” PM Modi highlighted India's diversity: "India's vastness is its strength. We are a vibrant society."

"The greatest magic in India is yoga." PM Modi agreed, saying, "Those who have experienced yoga know its power," the singer added.

Diljit also praised PM Modi's personal journey and said, "I had watched your interview, sir. The position of Prime Minister is great, but behind it, there is a mother, a son, and a human being. Many times, this half-truth is much larger when you carry your mother and the sacred Ganga with you. That touches the heart."

Diljit then sang a song on Guru Nanak, as PM Modi listened intently, beating the adjacent table, matching his beats with Diljit's.

Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share photos of their meeting and called it a "fantastic" way to start the year.



He posted on X, “A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about many things, including music, of course!”

PM Modi responded to Dosanjh's post, describing their meeting as "a great interaction." He said, “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture, and more.”

He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more… @diljitdosanjh https://t.co/X768l08CY1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2025





Diljit Dosanjh's Dil Luminati Tour



Diljit performed in various cities of India with his Dil-Luminati tour which had its grand performance in Ludhiana on December 31. Throughout his concerts at various venues, the singer aimed to address important social issues during his performances and gave reference to local artists and poets. The concert also faced controversy over on-ground mismanagement, only ticketing fraud. Several groups called for a ban on songs that mentioned alcohol.

