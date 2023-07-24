Did you know John Stamos hated his hit-sitcom Full House and tried to quite?

John Stamos is best known for playing Uncle Jesse in the 1990s hit sitcom Full House. However, the audience might have loved him as the funny uncle, but Stomos was not an ardent fan of the show.



During his recent appearance on Hot Ones, Stomos shockingly revealed that he was not a very big fan of the sweet family sitcom at first, and at one point, he even considered quitting.

Recalling the time when he got the offer, the actor said that the makers pitched the show to him, saying that it would be on the same line as Bosom Buddies, the sitcom that revolved around two bachelors.

"It was pitched to me as a 'Bosom Buddies'... with, you know, a couple of kids in the background," he told Sean Evans."We did a table read of it, and I was the star."

Further talking, John said that at first he felt like he was the star of the show and this was his big shot, but just after the first table read with his co-star Jodie Sweetin, his ego was a little hurt.



"Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie (Tanner), reads her lines, and people are dying laughing—I mean, screaming," Stamos said, adding, "I couldn’t even hear my lines; they were laughing so hard at her, and I’m like slinking down in my seat."



Adding further, the actor said he directly called his agent and said, “get me the f–k off this show!”

Due to his late co-star Bob Saget and his agent, John agreed to give the show a try, “I fought it for a long time and then I finally said, ‘what am I doing?’ It’s a beautiful show built with sweetness and kindness,” he said.

Further, the actor said that he eventually realised that Full House was not about one actor, it was all about the Tanner family. "I realized the central character was love," he explained. "We were the best representation of a loving family, not a normal family. And it was the new normal that was now an unconventional family."

John Stamos played the role of Uncle Jesse in the eighth season of the show from 1987-1995. The show revolved around Danny Tanner, played by Saget, he's a widower who raises his three daughters with the help of his friends and Jesse.

