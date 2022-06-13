Did you know Britney Spears wore a ‘diamond thong’ on her wedding reception?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding is what everyone is talking about nowadays. The newly married couple has been in the news headline for various reasons - whether it's their dreamy wedding venue, their's Versace outfits or Cinderella-like carriage. Now, Britney has sent the internet into a frenzy and imagination too ever since she has revealed that she wore a diamond thong at her wedding.



Britney, who is an ardent Instagram user is continuously sharing videos and images from the ceremony and recently, the pop star revealed that she wore a“first diamond thong” during the star-studded reception.

We all know that the mom-of-two wore three Versace dresses on her wedding day, first her beautiful wedding gown, than a red fringe dress and on the reception night, she wore a block ultra mini coat dress. But underneath the dress, the diva was wearing an expensive diamond thong.



Britney, 40 shared a dancing video from the night and noted, “LIVING IS GIVING … pssss don’t worry I had my first diamond thong underneath my jacket … hope I didn’t offend anyone 😜😜😜 !!!,” she captioned a clip.

The video starts off with Britney and Sam's deep kiss and then moves to the reception showing Britney, Madonna and other guest jamming on superhit song 'Like A Virgin' and later it shows footage of Sam and Britney dancing and she's wearing the same mini coat dress and between their intimate dance and as she twerks around, her risque linguerie flashes.

After six years of dating, Britney and Sam tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Britney's California home on June 9 and it was a starry affair. This is the third time when the Queen of pop got married. In 2004, she got married to her childhood pal Jason Alexander, who crashed her wedding and later, she tied the knot with singer Kevin Federline, together they share two boys - Sean Preston and Jayden Jame.

