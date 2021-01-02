Did Shah Rukh Khan confirm his return to big screen in 2021?

Looks like the wishes ofShah Rukh Khan fans are going to be granted in 2021, as the actor might find his way back on the big screen this year.



While nothing has been officially said by the actor or representatives, the actor hinted at the possibility with his new post. Extending New Year's wishes to his fans, the 55-year-old star, who was last seen in 2018's 'Zero', posted a video and said he is looking forward to entertaining the audience in cinema halls.



"I am late in conveying my wishes to all of you and I am sure everyone will agree 2020 has been the worst year for everybody. And in these awful times, it is difficult to find a ray of hope, positivity. But I have a way of looking at bad, difficult days, awful years. "I believe when one is at their lowest, the bottom of their life, the good thing is from here there is only one way to move that is upwards, higher and better places," Khan said.



The actor started shooting for his cameo for 'War' director Siddharth Anand's next 'Pathan' in November last year. The film is billed as an action-thriller and is produced by Yash Raj Films.



"See you all on the big screen in 2021," he concluded his message, without divulging details about his slate of upcoming films.



According to reports, the star is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy, South filmmaker Atlee for a potboiler, and 'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of 'The Family Man' fame for separate films.