Did Princess Diana predicted her tragic car accident ?

Did Princess Diana predicted her own death? We are not, a new documentary on late Roya is suggesting so. According to the Discovery+ docuseries 'The Diana Investigations', covered by Daily Beast, fondly known as people's princess predicted her death two years before her car crash accident in Paris, France.



Diana died on 31st August 1997 with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed.



The bombshell revelations state that Diana called her legal advisor Victor Mischon, in 1995 for a very secretive meeting in which she said that something tragic would take place - it can be a car crash or anything and it's all being planned.



The shocking revelations come from a very “reliable source,” whom Diana had not disclosed during the meeting, who had informed her that by April 1996, efforts would be made to either “get rid of her''.

Further, she revaled that they will try to injure her badly via any means, it can be a car accident, brake fail or any other means.



Daily Beats quotes the note as follows, ''Injure her to the point where she would be deemed “unbalanced”—in a car accident via brake failure or other means.''

Mishcon made notes out of the meeting.



Two years after the closed-door meeting, as predicted by Diana, something happened and she died in a deadly car crash along with her boyfriend and driver Henri Paul, who was under influence of prescribed drugs and alcohol influence, rammed the car in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.



Paul was speeding up the car to dodge the reporters who were following them at the night.



“The letter was given by Lord Mishcon to my predecessor, Paul Condon, and he put it in his safe,” Lord Stevens, who headed the Diana death inquiry, told Daily Beast.



“I was only made aware of that when I was made commissioner myself… and I had been made aware that Lord Mishcon had said he hadn’t actually attached much importance to it.

For the unversed, this is not the first time when any letter about Diana's death mystery has come out. Before this, a mysterious letter was published by Diana's butler Paul Burrell, in which the former Royal allegedly wrote when her divorce was underway in 1996.

Charles and Diana got divorced in the year1996.



In the note, she said that her husband Prince Charles is planning an accident.



“My husband is planning ‘an accident in my car, brake failure and serious head injury in order to make the path clear for him to marry Tiggy,” she wrote. Prince Charles was reportedly interrogated by the U.K. police in 2005.