/Did Dhurandhar earn Ranveer Singh Rs 325 crore? Actor joins SRK, Rajinikanth in elite club

Ranveer Singh is currently making headlines after reports emerged that he earned around Rs 325 crore from the Dhurandhar franchise. The staggering figure, if true, places him alongside some of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, which include Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

How did Ranveer Singh earn so much?

As per reports, instead of taking an acting fee, the actor negotiated a profit-sharing agreement that tied his earnings to the overall performance of the films, and as the two-part film did so well at the box office, the arrangement enabled him to receive a share of theatrical revenues as well as income generated from digital streaming rights, satellite deals, and music rights.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reports further claim that Ranveer also invested additional funds into the production when costs increased during filming.

According to Hindustan Times, trade estimates suggest that after adding theatrical shares, performance bonuses, and revenues from non-theatrical rights, Ranveer's total earnings from the film reached approximately Rs 325 crore.

If accurate, the figure would be one of the largest payouts ever received by an Indian actor for a single production.

Ranveer surpasses Rajnikanth, SRK

Ranveer's earnings have also been compared to those of some of the industry's biggest names. As per reports, Rajinikanth has previously earned more than Rs 250 crore from Jailer, while Allu Arjun and Prabhas have also been linked to massive earnings from blockbuster films.

In Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's remuneration from Pathaan and Jawan is also said to be high.

About Dhurandhar

The first film debuted in theatres on December 5, 2025, and the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on March 19, 2026. Starring Ranveer alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, the project was directed by Aditya Dhar.