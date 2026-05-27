/Did you know? Ranveer Singh said no to these 5 films before Don 3

Ranveer Singh is currently making headlines for his exit from Don 3, sparking buzz across the internet. But did you know this is not the first movie Singh has rejected? Take a look at the list of films rejected by the actor that later gained acclaim.
Ranveer Singh has often made bold career choices, and some of them include saying no to movies that went on to earn massive numbers at the box office. As discussions around his exit from Don 3 continue, revisit these five films the actor chose not to be a part of.
Did you know that in the highly acclaimed movie Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor was not the first choice of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, but Ranveer Singh was? Vanga had reportedly approached Ranveer Singh for the lead role, but the actor turned it down and rejected the film. Later, it was replaced by Kapoor, who garnered immense popularity and love for the intense lover boy role.
According to multiple reports, Singh was initially offered the war-action film directed by Meghna Gulzar. However, the actor had to step back due to scheduling conflicts and his reluctance to do another biopic immediately after 83. The role was later offered to Vicky Kaushal, who brought his charm to the character.
Before Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh was offered the lead role in the film Animal opposite Tripti Dimri. However, he distanced himself from the project as he found it dark and violent. The role then went to Ranbir Kapoor, who wowed the audience with his intense performance and earned critical acclaim.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially offered the second male lead role to Ranveer Singh. Reportedly, the actor declined it because he wanted to play the main lead. After Ranveer turned it down, the role went to Vicky Kaushal, who will now be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller reportedly considered Ranveer Singh for the role of Johnny Balraj. Rather than stepping away from the project, the actor was reportedly dropped. The role was later offered to Ranbir Kapoor, who eventually played the character opposite Anushka Sharma.