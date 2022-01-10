Dhanush teases first look of his Tamil-Telugu film 'Sir'

Dhanush in a still from one of his films. Photograph:( Instagram )
'Sir' poster shows Dhanush standing in tailored pants and a half-sleeved blue shirt with his back facing the camera.
Ready to star in Tamil-Telugu bilingual film ‘Sir’, Dhanush teased first look from his upcoming film also titled as Vaathi.
Teasing the look, Dhanush wrote, “With a lot of passion, heart, and faith ‘Vaathi’…’Sir’…Shooting in progress."
With lot of passion , heart and faith … #vaathi #sir shooting in progress ❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lZUhQkPTGy— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 7, 2022
The poster shows the actor standing in tailored pants and a half-sleeved blue shirt with his back facing the camera. Also read: Hrithik Roshan grooves to Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Janu Meri Jaan' at gym
The film will star Samyuktha opposite him. Directed by Venky Atluri, the first announcement was made in December when a video snippet of the film came out.
‘Sir’ will revolve around the current education system of the country. GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music and background score. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas will bankroll the project.