Esha Gupta quarantines after testing COVID positive

A new celebrity has been added to the list of COVID positive actors in the Bollywood industry. Esha Gupta has revealed that she’s tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself at home.

In an Instagram story, she wrote, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all.”

Also see: From Hollywood to Bollywood: Celebrities who have tested Covid-positive recently

Previously, veteran actress Nafisa Ali, John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar were revealed to have tested positive for Covid. The sudden surge in cases had led to several new restrictions being put in place.

From theatres being shut in several cities to film release postponements, the new year seems to have played a spoilsport in plans for the entertainment industry that was looking to bounce back after a lull time. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is now eighth-highest grossing movie in history

Golden Globes 2022: Kate Winslet, Jeremy Strong, Rachel Zegler pick acting awards