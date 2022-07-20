Dhanush rocks the traditional veshti at the India premiere of 'The Gray Man'

Indian actor Dhanush walked the red carpet on Wednesday night in Mumbai for the India premiere of 'The Gray Man'. Dhanush is part of the ensemble cast that is being headlined by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The film's directors, the Russo Brothers too were in Mumbai for the special event.



What caught everyone's attention though was Dhanush's choice of outfit for the red carpet premiere. The actor who plays a pivotal role in Hollywood films, stuck to basics and wore the traditional veshti to the premiere of the film in Mumbai.



Dhanush came dressed in a white shirt and white veshti, a traditional white cloth that is worn as a wrap-around by men in South India. It is the most common outfit for formal events across South India.

The actor folded his hands and posed with the Russo Brothers and other guests at the event for the cameras. The event also saw actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Anand L Rai in attendance. Needless to say, the actor's choice of outfit won hearts on the internet.

This has to be the cutest moment! #Dhanush sharing a candid and heartwarming minute with #aanandlrai at the #TheGrayMan premiere. So wholesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TfK77JAxX6 — Sushri Sahu (@SushriSahu) July 20, 2022 ×

A few days earlier, the actor had sported a strikingly different attire at the film's LA premiere. Dhanush had attended the event with his two sons and looked sharp in a black tuxedo.



Sharing the pictures, Dhanush wrote, “When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga."

The Russo Brothers are in India for a fan event that is set to take place on Thursday in Mumbai. Dhanush too will be a part of the event.



In a video message that was posted by Netflix India on Youtube, the Russo Brothers said, “Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon.”

'The Gray Man' is one of the most anticipated films of the season and also features Ana de Armas, Rege Jean Page,