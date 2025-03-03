Demi Moore's loss at the 2025 Oscars to the rising star Mikey Madison has sparked significant reactions on social media. Fans have expressed their frustration and disbelief, with many of them feeling that the actress has been "robbed" of getting the Best Actress award, which also sparked a trending discussion about age and recognition in Hollywood.

Demi Moore loses Best Actress award to Mikey Madison

Oscars 2025 was held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The award function had many heart-touching and unforgettable moments, but one snub has left the fans outraged, with many calling the Oscars jury unfair. Demi Moore, who has been praised by one and all for her powerful role in the movie The Substance, was a front-runner in the Best Actress category. However, she lost the award to Mikey Madison, who won it for her role in Anora.

Demi Moore in The Substance

Demi Moore plays a very complex person who is insecure about herself in the film The Substance. She portrayed complex emotions in The Substance. Her performance fetched her praise from audiences as well as critics. She even won the Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, but she couldn't win at the Oscars.

Fans call the Oscars ‘unfair’

Soon after Mikey Madison won Best Actress, Moore's fans took to social media to express their disappointment. One disappointed fan pointed out the irony of the situation. "When will #DemiMoore ever have a chance to win an #Oscar again? She waited 62 years for recognition. This is a blatant slap in the face to an actress who gave the bravest performance of her career playing an aging actress, desperate to recapture her glory. #TheSubstance #Irony, " she wrote.

When will #DemiMoore ever have a chance to win an #Oscar again? She waited 62 years for recognition. This is a blatant slap in the face to an actress who gave the bravest performance of her career playing an aging actress, desperate to recapture her glory. #TheSubstance #Irony 💔 pic.twitter.com/7jw9hFGkZt — Adrienne Leigh (@OolaFanForever) March 3, 2025

Demi Moore looking at Mikey Madison during her Best Actress speech… The Substante became a reality.#Oscars #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/puG4FRC8Sv — HÉCTOR (@Hgserrano) March 3, 2025

Most disappointing #Oscar moment? Not giving #DemiMoore Best Actress. If you saw it you would see how physically challenging it was with the practical effects. She put it out there, took a chance. Showed range. A career in Hollywood & a survivor acknowledgement was missed pic.twitter.com/VRFM6fiKxe — Bill Coder (@wgcoder) March 3, 2025 A young actress's victory over a seasoned one makes the cautionary tale of #TheSubstance feel more relevant than ever. It looks like Hollywood will never learn its lessons. We all know they stole your #Oscar, #DemiMoore. Shame on the Academy, and thank you for exposing them. pic.twitter.com/mFiKG0p2Bq — Andres Quiroga ⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@aresluoga) March 3, 2025

Sunday night at the Oscars saw Anora sweeping the awards ceremony with multiple wins, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress among others. Actor Adrien Brody won Best Actor award for The Brutalist while Netflix's controversial film Emilia Perez took home two awards.

