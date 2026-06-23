/'Deeply moved': Imtiaz Ali on the industry's support for Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali is currently receiving immense love and appreciation for his latest release, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Not only has the audience been praising the film, but members of the film industry have also come forward to show their support. Talking about the overwhelming response from across the world, the filmmaker revealed that the love and encouragement have touched him deeply.

Imtiaz Ali on industry's love for Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is performing well in theatres, witnessing a remarkable 130% jump at the box office in its second week of release.

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Speaking on Yuvaa's Be A Man, Yaar podcast, Ali highlighted the immense support the film has received. The filmmaker said he feels deeply moved to see people finding their own stories and experiences reflected in the film.

"People like Shekhar Kapur are calling me and asking, 'What's today's collection?' I have never worked with him. Piyush Mishra is sending me videos saying, 'Houseful in so-and-so theatre, mubarak,'" Ali said while talking about the industry's response.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose Main Vaapas Aaunga before the script was ready

He further added, "Subhash Ghai said, Tereko Hero itni pasand hai, tujhe malum hai do hafte mein utar gayi thi. Ghabrao mat, people are liking this film. It will come through.” (You like Hero so much, you know it was two weeks in the film. Don't worry, people are liking this film. It will come through.)

Bollywood celebrities praise the film

Following the release of the romantic drama, several Bollywood celebrities praised the film. Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Ali's latest cinematic offering.

His post read, "The fresh brand new @imtiazaliofficial. After his first film CHAMKILA, his sophomore film MAIN VAPAS AAOONGA is running in cinemas. Go watch it, and I love you, Muttonkhor."

He added, "Keep inspiring and breaking our hearts. And stop stealing all my favourite collaborators, yaar. The rest of us need to work too. BTW HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Kudos to your partners in this heartbreaking crime."

Alia Bhatt also showed her support for her Alpha co-star Sharvari and celebrated the film's box-office success. Sharing Sharvari's post on social media, Bhatt wrote, "The magic of the movies."

Alia Bhatt Photograph: (Instagram)

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