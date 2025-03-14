Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away on Friday morning. Mukherjee is filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's father and actress Kajol's uncle. He had been suffering from age-related ailments for a while and breathed his last on Friday at the age of 83. Several Bollywood celebrities were seen entering the Mukherjee residence to pay their condolence to the family.

Celebrities at Deb Mukherjee's funeral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt- who were in Alibaug on a family vacation to ring in Alia's birthday- cut short their vacation and rushed back to be on Ayan Mukerji's side. Ayan is known to be close to both Ranbir and Alia - the trio have worked together in Brahamastra.

The film's producer Karan Johar too was seen rushing in to pay condolense to the family.

Jaya Bachchan was seen giving Kajol a tight hug as she left the Mukherjee residence after visiting the family.

Kajol, meanwhile, was seen escorting her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, inside the family residence.



Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan- actor Salman Khan's dad- and Anil Kapoor were also seen at the crematorium, attending Deb Mukerji's last rites. Hrithik Roshan also walked, although the actor was seen walking with a crutch - perhaps nursing an injury.

About Deb Mukherjee

Deb Mukherjee had worked in several Bollywood movies such as Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Abhinetri, Do Aankhen, Baaton Baaton Mein, Kaminey, Gudgudee and so on.



In later years, Deb Mukherjee was known as a driving force of the North Bombay Durga Puja event, which hosts a gamut of stars every year. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Rupali Ganguly, Tanishaa and others often attend the puja yearly.

