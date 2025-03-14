Veteran Bollywood actor Deb Mukherjee is no more. The actor, who was part of several movies such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Adhikar and others, passed away on Friday morning. Reports state that the actor had not been well for the past couple of months. His spokesperson informed the public that he died on Friday morning due to age-related ailments.

Deb Mukherjee was part of the illustrious Mukherjee family, whose members include filmmaker Sashadhar Mukherjee, who was instrumental in establishing the Filmalaya Studio in Mumbai. Deb's son Ayan Mukerji, is a noted filmmaker, while actress Kajol is his niece. Ashutosh Goawariker is Deb's son-in-law.

Deb Mukherjee’s last rites will be performed today at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai, at 4 pm. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tanishaa, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, and other big celebs from Bollywood are expected to attend Deb Mukherjee’s last rite today in Mumbai.

Deb Mukherjee was also known as a driving force of the North Bombay Durga Puja event which hosts a gamut of stars every year. Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Rupali Ganguly, Tanishaa and others often attend the puja yearly.



Deb Mukherjee had worked in several Bollywood movies such as Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Abhinetri, Do Aankhen, Baaton Baaton Mein, Kaminey, Gudgudee and so on.

