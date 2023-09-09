Brahmastra clocks 1 year: Ayan Mukerji gives update on part 2 & 3

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva completed one year today. On this special day, Ayan Mukerji gave a big update on the second and third parts of a trilogy. The first part was released on September 9, last year, when Bollywood was going through a rough patch. However, the film succeeded and proved to be a huge hit. Mukerji's film, which is deeply inspired by Indian mythologies, amazed the audience with its cinematic and high VFX work. However, the film was heavily criticised and trolled for its juvenile story and writing. Brahmastra Parts 2 and 3 After the success of Part 1, Ayan revealed that he has been working on Brahmastra Part 2 and Part 3 simultaneously. The second part of the film has been titled Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev. As the film clocked one year, Ayan gave a major update as he shared the artwork of the Breahmastra journey. Taking to the Instagram handle, Ayan shared: ''Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life ! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!"

Later, Mukerji shared Brahmastra's first artwork, describing the story of the trilogy. Sharing the short clip, he wrote, "BRAHMÄ€STRA - PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration (sic)."



The second part has been titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev and will tell the story of Shiva's parents, Dev and Amrita. In the recently released clip, we saw Dev fighting evil. In the next frame, we see Amrita, played by Deepika in the film, coming out of the water. And, in the third, we see Shiva fighting with his mighty powers.



As it was revealed, Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Amrita, the character of Shiva's father Dev is yet to be cast.



Ayan on Breahmastra parts 2 and 3



Talking to an Indian news channel, News 18, Ayan revealed that he's shooting the second and third parts of the film simultaneously.



"We will make Brahmastra 2 and 3 together. The truth is we are going to take a little bit of time to write it. I know there’s a lot of anticipation," he shared.



Further talking, he added, "People want the (second part of the film) film to come out. But first, we have to write it without compromising it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see Brahmastra 2 on the big screen.



Brahmastra part 1



The first part of the film revolves around the free-spirited boy Shiva, played by Ranbir. He along with his girlfriend Isha tries to find out the reason for his haunted dreams and the superpower he possesses. The film stars Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, the main antagonist of the film, and South Indian star Nagarjuna as Anish.



The high-on VFX and cinematic work film fetched big numbers at the worldwide box office. The film earned ₹431 crore (US$54 million) worldwide.