Daniel Craig on Sean Connery's demise: 'Defined an era and a style'

Legendary actor Sean Connery passed away on Saturday (October 31). The actor was 90. Sean was the first James Bond and of course, he is undoubtedly the greatest James Bond actor of all time.



The news of his death came as a shock to many celebrities. Current James Bond actor Daniel Craig issued a statement reacting to Connery's demise.

Praising his incredible journey as 007, the actor said on Saturday, ''Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come," his statement read.

"My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.''

Connery started his career as 007 agents with the 1962 film 'Dr. No'. It was the first time world was introduced to the British spy who had a license to kill. From the first movie he continued to portray the character, in 'Russia With Love', 'Goldfinger', 'Thunderball', 'You Only Live Twice', 'Diamonds are Forever', and 'Never Say Never Again.'

Apart from James Bond, his other notable films include 'The Untouchables', 'The Rock' and 'Murder on the Orient Express'.

Connery gained a lot of applause throughout his career, he has earned an Academy Award, multiple Golden Globes.