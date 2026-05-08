/Cross-cultural moment! Chinese singer-actor Liu Yuning croons Shah Rukh Khan's Aankhein Khuli during livestream

Cross-cultural moments through singing and music are powerful, often spontaneous events that bridge gaps between diverse backgrounds, languages and beliefs, functioning as a universal language of unity. In this case a recent case of a moment between India and China has sparked fan frenzy after a Chinese actor and singer, Liu Yuning, crooned Shah Rukh Khan's popular track during his livestream from the cult classic film Mohabbatein.

Viral moment of Chinese star singing Mohabbatein track

Chinese star Liu Yuning gave a treat to his fans by surprising them with a Bollywood track during one of his livestreams. He sang the song Aankhein Khuli Ho from Mohabbatein, which caught the attention of fans across India.

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Many excitedly flooded the comment section to express their views, and one user wrote, "Liu Yuning singing Bollywood was not in my 2026 bingo card. But here we are." Another user wrote, "Wowwwww, never thought about Liu Yuning going to sing Hindi songs lol." "Mohabbatein even! Nice job, gege", wrote the third user.

Who is Liu Yuning?

Liu Yuning is a renowned Chinese singer, actor, and the lead vocalist of the band Modern Brothers. prominent Chinese singer, actor, and the lead vocalist of the band Modern Brothers. He rose to fame in 2018 through viral street-performance livestreams on Douyin and YY, transitioning from an online sensation to a mainstream entertainer known for his distinct, deep baritone voice and prolific work on drama soundtrack.

He is recognised for singing dozens of popular original soundtracks (OSTs) for hit Chinese television dramas. He has won multiple awards, including "All-round Artist of the Year" and "Best New Artist" at the Chinese Top Ten Music Awards.