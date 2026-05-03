/Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet gesture for pregnant Deepika Padukone during King shoot goes viral | Watch

King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been creating a buzz since its announcement. Currently, the two are busy shooting for the film in South Africa. After earlier pictures from the schedule surfaced, a new video clip has now caught fans’ attention, and the internet can't get over it.

SRK-Deepika viral video

In the widely circulated video, SRK can be seen helping Deepika, who is expecting her second child. Dressed in a black shirt and grey trousers, the clip shows him handing over his luggage and turning back to assist her.

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He gently extends his hand as she climbs a set of stairs, and Deepika, who is dressed in loose, relaxed clothing with an orange layer and flowy pants, accepts the gesture as the two walk up together.

As per reports, the moment is from a break on set, and fans can't stop praising SRK for his sweet gesture.

Fans reactions

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens flooded social media with reactions. One social media user wrote, "Love&Respect Mr.Shah Rukh Khan King of Bollywood," while another wrote, "Beautiful… SRK and Depu." "What a gentleman he is," read the third comment. "That's why he is KING KHAN," commented one user. "Love their dynamics," said another fan. "He is such a darling," another shared. One wrote, "Green flag men, instilled in them by birth."

Director reacts to leaked visuals

Before this video, several images from the South Africa schedule went viral, showing the actors filming a sequence. Reacting to the viral images, director Siddharth Anand issued a public request, saying, "REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING."

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