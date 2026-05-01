/Deepika Padukone back to work on sets of King with Shah Rukh Khan following pregnancy announcement; see pics

Deepika Padukone, who announced her second pregnancy a few days back, is busy working on big films. On Friday, leaked pictures from the sets of her new film King surfaced online. The multi-starrer film is led by Shah Rukh Khan and is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. SRK and Deepika are currently shooting in South Africa, and leaked pictures from the film’s set, featuring the two actors, surfaced online.

Deepika and Shah Rukh shoot for King

The undated pictures dropped on Friday morning after an X user shared them, stating that the crew are in Cape Town shooting for a song sequence. The pictures show Deepika, dressed in a floral-print long dress, walking on the set. Shah Rukh, styled in an unbuttoned grey printed shirt with salt-and-pepper hair, takes her by the hand as they walk. Other crew members are also seen around the pair.

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The pictures were soon shared by fan clubs and film buffs on Instagram, Reddit and other social media platforms. On Reddit, fans praised the two actors’ chemistry and looks. One commented, “Why the hell is it looking like a Renaissance painting?” Another added, “Great styling for both.”

One fan particularly praised Deepika, “My eyes always land on Deepika even if she's not in focus in the pic, even when I haven't read the caption to expect her in the pic. She's something else, man, look at her.”

Shah Rukh was also praised for looking so stylish and fit at 60. “SRK looking incredible for 60. He doesn’t need all the CGI they end up using in the final product. Hopefully they tone that s**t down, but since this is obviously a flashback, I’m guessing they won’t,” argued one fan. Another wrote, “SRK looks amazing, better than Jawaan and Pathaan looks.”

Deepika Padukone is expecting her second baby with Ranveer Singh

Earlier in April, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint post on Instagram announcing their second pregnancy. The post featured their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test as Deepika and Ranveer held on to her.

The post saw an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages for the Bollywood couple.

According to sources, Deepika intended to film King and Atlee’s Raaka throughout her pregnancy.

Also read: Deepika Padukone makes her first public appearance with husband Ranveer Singh after announcing second pregnancy

“During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka. She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy,” the source said.

About King

King will be SRK’s first release since 2023, when he delivered back-to-back three mega hits in the form of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Apart from SRK and Deepika, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut after her film debut with the 2024 Netflix film, The Archies.