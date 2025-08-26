/Crime series The Waterfront cancelled by Netflix after season one? Know why

American crime drama series The Waterfront, created by Kevin Williamson, which premiered on Netflix this year, has reportedly been cancelled. The streaming giant has decided to pull the plug on the show after season one, just two months after it made its debut. However, this decision has not gone down well with the netizens.

Why was The Waterfront cancelled?

Pulling the plug on the show has come as a surprise. As per the Deadline report, in the renewal decisions, Netflix executives give importance to performance vs cost, with other factors like awards recognition, social media buzz, and the type of audience tuning in.

Reportedly, Netflix didn't feel that the viewership of the show and the completion rate were high enough to secure a renewal for the second season. Reportedly, it is unclear whether the streamer' renewal threshold is higher for outside series, Universal TV scored quick renewals for its two most recent new scripted shows at Netflix.

Netizens react to The Waterfront show cancellation

Many netizens are upset with the decision to cancel the show just two months after the premiere of the first season. One user wrote, "The Waterfront may have been cancelled, but Sean Buckley, you will always be loved".

Another user wrote, "So the waterfront got cancelled despite doing better than Olympo, yeah, we are so fucking doomed, I think we should just keel ourselves".

"Not Netflix cancelling another show I loved. Absolute BS considering how good the ratings were. Justice for The Waterfront", wrote the third user.

All about The Waterfront

The Waterfront show tells the story of the damaged Buckleys, after their storied North Caroline fishing empire decays, they grapple to revive their imperiled maritime heritage.