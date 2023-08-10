Could Apple really acquire Disney? Assessing a potential paradigm shift

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, speculation has been buzzing within the entertainment industry about a potential seismic shift: the prospect of tech giant Apple acquiring media conglomerate Disney. Although such a colossal deal has been met with scepticism by many industry insiders, the possibility has gained traction due to various factors, including recent comments by Disney CEO Bob Iger and the evolving dynamics of the entertainment landscape. Apple's alleged interest in Disney stems from multiple factors that make the acquisition a unique proposition. The idea of Apple acquiring Disney has been floating around for some time, with many dismissing it as far-fetched.

However, a veteran Hollywood executive noted that while Apple may not be interested in purchasing a traditional studio, the synergy between these two iconic brands is undeniable. With Disney facing significant changes, the door may be opening for a transformative deal.

Bob Iger hints at stripping down Disney of ABC and FX

In a recent CNBC interview, Iger himself hinted at the possibility of Disney's linear TV networks, such as ABC and FX, not being core to the company's business strategy. This shift in focus aligns with the idea of a slimmed-down Disney that could be an attractive acquisition target for Apple. This perspective gains further weight considering the tech giant's staggering financial prowess, boasting a $2.8 trillion market cap and approximately $62 billion in cash and cash equivalents as per THR.

Apple and Disney's historic relationship

The historical relationship between Disney and Apple also adds intrigue to the potential merger. The late Steve Jobs, the visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of Apple, was closely associated with Disney. Jobs helped found Pixar, which was later acquired by Disney. He also served on Disney's board of directors, and Iger later joined Apple's board after Jobs' passing. This historical connection could play a pivotal role in bridging the visions of these two powerhouse companies.

More media consolidation in the cards?

The evolving media landscape, marked by the rise of streaming giants and cord-cutting, has prompted some industry veterans to anticipate further consolidation. Analysts speculate that a handful of major platforms, including Apple, Amazon, and Netflix, could dominate the landscape. This potential future has led to the belief that the traditional studio model could give way to fewer, more powerful players. Should Iger share this perspective, it might pave the way for discussions about Disney's future.

Will federal scrutiny play spoilsport?

Despite the allure of a potential acquisition, challenges abound. Scrutiny from regulatory bodies, such as the FTC and the Department of Justice, would undoubtedly accompany any deal of this magnitude. The precedent set by recent lawsuits, particularly Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard, provides insights into the potential hurdles and roadmaps such a merger might encounter. Additionally, the loyalty of Disney's vast shareholder base, many of whom are retail investors, could influence the course of any potential acquisition.

What will be the impact of Apple's possible Disney acquisition?

The potential acquisition of Disney by Apple could reshape the entertainment industry, leveraging the historical relationship between the two brands and the synergies between Apple's technology and Disney's content. Disney's consideration of divesting certain TV networks aligns with Apple's interest in a leaner media conglomerate, while the merger's success hinges on addressing regulatory scrutiny, accommodating shareholder concerns, and effectively integrating organisational cultures. This move could accelerate media consolidation, intensify competition among tech giants, and drive the creation of innovative content experiences that leverage both companies' strengths, ultimately altering how content is produced, distributed, and consumed.

