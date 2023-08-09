Disney's task force explores AI's role across entertainment amid industry challenges

The Walt Disney Company has established a dedicated task force to explore the applications of artificial intelligence (AI) across its vast entertainment conglomerate, reported Reuters. This move comes amid ongoing discussions within Hollywood, where concerns about the potential misuse of AI by the industry are being raised by writers and actors in ongoing strikes. The task force was initiated earlier this year, prior to the Hollywood writers' strike in July, with the objective of both cultivating AI applications internally and forging collaborations with startup ventures, according to sources cited by Reuters.

This burgeoning interest in AI is underscored by Disney's announcement of 11 job vacancies seeking experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning. These positions span numerous domains within the company, encompassing Walt Disney Studios, the company's theme parks and engineering unit (Walt Disney Imagineering), Disney-branded television, and the advertising team, which aims to construct a cutting-edge AI-powered advertising system.

Will AI help Disney stay relevant?

The scope of Disney's AI aspirations has not gone unnoticed, with some seeing it as a pivotal strategy for established media enterprises to stay relevant in an evolving landscape. The proponents of AI envision it as a tool capable of mitigating the ever-escalating costs associated with film and television production, which can surge to extraordinary amounts, such as the $300 million budgets incurred by blockbusters like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny or The Little Mermaid. These ambitious budgets necessitate correspondingly massive box office earnings merely to break even, but proponents believe AI could lead to cost savings over time.

In addition to its potential impact on filmmaking, AI is being eyed as a transformative force for Disney's theme park business. It has the potential to enhance customer service experiences and generate novel interactions. A former Disney Imagineer cited Project Kiwi as an example, highlighting its utilisation of machine learning to create a small robot resembling the Guardians of the Galaxy character Baby Groot. The robot can mimic the character's movements and personality, with plans for interactive engagement with park visitors.

AI — boon or threat?

AI's presence in Hollywood has catalysed intense debates as writers and actors perceive it as a looming threat to their livelihoods. The topic is central to ongoing contract negotiations involving the striking unions Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America. Disney's task force is unlikely to please those picketing outside its premises.

Disney, while actively pursuing AI innovation, has exercised caution in its public discussions about the technology. Recent efforts by visual effects supervisors on the latest Indiana Jones film emphasised the labour-intensive efforts of over a hundred artists who spent years digitally altering Harrison Ford's appearance.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE