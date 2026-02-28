/CM Rekha Gupta welcomes Karan Aujla ahead of Delhi concert; 'They move generations'

Punjabi music fans are excited as Karan Aujla is all set to begin the India leg of his much-anticipated P-Pop Culture Tour. Ahead of his high-energy concert that is taking place on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the icon met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

CM shares video

As the capital prepares to host the grand music event, CM Gupta warmly welcomed Aujla and praised his music. Sharing the clip of her interaction on social media, CM wrote, "Met Karan Aujla! Artists like him don’t just perform they move generations. And Delhi? We’re not just part of the culture. We’re shaping its future. The capital is stepping into its next cultural chapter."

During the conversation, she highlighted how fans across generations connect with Aujla’s songs. Replying to her remarks, the singer revealed what makes his music resonate deeply with listeners. "Ma’am, I think because mein likhta khud hoon aur woh cheez bohot help kar rahi hai," he said noting about his devotion to the lyrics of songs.

Assures smooth arrangement

Additionally, Gupta also spoke about her vision of transforming Delhi into a major cultural and event hub. "Delhi mein aapko bahut pyaar milne wala hai, youth aapke saath hai. Hum yeh bhi ensure karenge ki kai kalakaron ko dekha hai ki badme event pe theek-thaak saari cheezein na ho, sanitisation na ho, toh bahut bura lagta hai," she said. "Toh hum yeh ensure karenge ki aapke event ke baad, aur baki aane wale samay mein jitne bhi kalakaar yahan aayenge, har baar venue ki achhe se safai ho, koi hurdle ya mismanagement na ho, aur traffic na ho, already uske liye we have conveyed."

Aujla's India tour dates

After the Delhi show, Aujla’s India tour will continue in Mumbai and Pune on March 3. The tour will then travel to Ahmedabad (March 7), Chandigarh (March 14), Indore (March 21), and Bengaluru (March 29).