/Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey gets ‘A’ certificate with no cuts; official runtime revealed

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is set to hit theatres on July 17, and ahead of its release, the movie has reportedly passed clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts.

Based on Homer's epic, the movie is packed with Hollywood heavyweights, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and others.

The Odyssey gets the Censor Board certificate, receives 'A' Certificate

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The upcoming epic has got the clearance by the CBFC, and that too with zero corrections, NDTV has learned. This comes as a delight for the fans, who got an edited version last time during the release of Oppenheimer. No official confirmation has been shared.

However, this time the movie has been granted an 'A' certificate, restricting audiences below 18 years. In the certificate, the runtime of the movie has been listed as 172.33 minutes, which translates to 2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds.

For those who may have forgotten, at the time of Oppenheimer's release, the movie was flagged for various reasons, but one particular scene featuring Florence Pugh nude was digitally modified for Indian audiences, and she was made to wear a CGI-generated black dress. At that time, it was said that Warner Bros did that initially to avoid any issues during clearance from the CBFC.

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon in India

For the first time, Nolan has come to India to promote his movie. On July 10, the special premiere of the movie, and the first for the audience, was held in Mumbai. After the film was screened for the audience and media, Nolan, Matt Damon, and Emma Thompson were also present to interact with the audience.

Speaking to the audience, Nolan asked the audience whether they liked the movie or not.

“This is not the first time I've been in Mumbai. But it is the first time we have had a chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film. By the way, did you like this film?”

Joking further, he asked the audience, "Who is better, Matt or Tom?"