/Christopher Nolan breaks silence on The Odyssey's modern English controversy

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the highly anticipated films of Hollywood. Shot entirely on IMAX cameras, with a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Zendaya and Tom Holland, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the epic drama on big screens. However, ahead of release, the filmmaker responded to the criticism from some viewers about the use of modern English and American accents despite adapting Homer's ancient Greek epic.

Christopher Nolan on using modern English in The Odyssey

Speaking in a recent interview, Nolan described using modern English as "a no-brainer", admitting the

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choice "might bite me" but insisting he wanted an "earthy narrative" that felt immediate and accessible.

In an interaction with the Los Angeles Times, he said that as the film’s screenwriter, he wanted to prioritise “language that has emotional, not intellectual, meaning to people". This is why the characters in Nolan’s “Odyssey” speak in contemporary English dialogue and not Homer’s words.

“I was maybe being naïve; it might bite me on the ass, but I wanted an earthy narrative. To me it was a no-brainer,” Nolan said of his decision. The decision has sparked debate online, with some fans questioning the contemporary dialogue and American accents, while others have defended Nolan's fresh interpretation of Homer's classic.

All about The Odyssey

The Odyssey is an epic action-fantasy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer's ancient Greek epics. Headlined by Matt Damon as the mythic Greek hero, the film features actors in classic mythological roles.

The star-studded cast to play the roles are Tom Holland as Telemachus (Odysseus' son), Anne Hathaway as Penelope (Odysseus' wife), Zendaya as Athena (Goddess of Wisdom), Charlize Theron as Circe (the sorceress), Robert Pattinson as Antinous (lead suitor), Jon Bernthal as Menelaus (King of Sparta), John Leguizamo as Eumaeus (the loyal swineherd), Benny Safdie as Agamemnon (King of Mycenae), Samantha Morton as Circe (multiple sources also credit her here alongside Theron), Mia Goth as Melantho, Travis Scott, and Elliot Page.