/$450 for a single ticket? Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey resale prices will leave you stunned

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey began advance ticket sales exactly a year before its release, on July 17, but it was only for IMAX screenings. After the phenomenal success of Oppenheimer, this marks Nolan's first new creative project, and given what audiences witnessed with his last film, the excitement surrounding The Odyssey has reached another level.

Now, with the film's release just around the corner, ticket prices have skyrocketed.

Nolan's films have always been a favourite target for ticket scalpers, who never hesitate to buy tickets in bulk and resell them at unthinkable prices.

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With The Odyssey, scalpers are once again active, listing tickets for anywhere between $225 and as high as $450. The craze for Nolan's latest film has made the demand for tickets extraordinary.

The Odyssey tickets are now being sold on eBay.

Apart from the IMAX screenings, tickets for The Odyssey went on sale in June. Booking websites and apps witnessed an overwhelming response from fans. While many moviegoers managed to secure their seats, several were left without tickets due to the massive demand.

Now that the release date is just around the corner, the secondary market is once again booming. Tickets are being resold on websites such as eBay, where prices are significantly higher than their original value.

The Odyssey is set to make history as the first feature-length film to be shot entirely on IMAX film cameras. Tickets for the premiere-format screenings sold out quickly, especially since only a limited number of theatres across the United States are equipped to screen films in IMAX 70mm.

Still from the ebay Photograph: (ebay)

With tickets no longer available on official booking platforms, movie enthusiasts who missed out are turning to eBay. However, buyers should be prepared to pay two to three times the original price.

A look at eBay listings shows tickets for screenings across the United States being offered for prices ranging from $75 to as much as $450.

One ticket for a 2 p.m. screening at Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX is listed for $225 (₹19,000–₹19,500). Another ticket for a screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, was sold for $350 (₹30,000).

Still from the ebay Photograph: (ebay)

The most expensive ticket listed so far was for a screening at Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX, where it sold for $450(₹42,894).

The price is shocking, but it's not new for Nolan and his movies, which have always witnessed this fan craze. His Oppenheimer earned $975.8 million worldwide despite a box-office clash with Barbie.

More about the Odyssey

Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, the Odyssey, the movie follows King Odysseus' 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Matt Damon plays the role of King Odysseus.