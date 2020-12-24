Chrissy Teigen reveals she will never be pregnant again after losing her third child

It's been a few months since Chrissy Teigen lost her son due to pregnancy complications but the model and cookbook author says she is still healing.



On Wednesday morning, Teigen shared a photograph of herself on Instagram where she candidly spoke about her body and how there are visible signs of her pregnancy even now.



Teigen also mentioned that how she will never be pregnant again following the loss of her son, who she and her musician husband John Legend had lovingly named Jack.



"This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," Teigen wrote. "And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating."

Teigen mentioned that she was "proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways."



Teigen added, "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again." "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."



On Tuesday, Teigen shared a video of herself on her Instagram story after a therapy session. Noticeably emotional in the clip, Teigen joked around with her social media followers and made light of her situation.



Teigen and Legend have two children together- a daughter and a son. Earlier this year, Teigen had revealed that she was expecting their third child. In September, Teigen shared an emotional note about how she lost her unborn child due to complications in her pregnancy.